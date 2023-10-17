As a result of shelling on October 17, infrastructure facility was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA
On Tuesday, the Russian occupiers shelled the Marhanets and Myrivska communities of the Dnipropetrovsk region three times, as a result of which an infrastructure facility was damaged.
As Censor.NET informs, the head of the RMA (Regional Military Administration) Sergey Lisak reports about this in the telegram.
The message states: "Today the Marhanets and Myrivska communities of the Nikopol district were under enemy attack. The aggressor shelled the local villages with heavy artillery. He dropped service ammunition from UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).
An infrastructure facility was damaged. As for other consequences, they are still being clarified.
People were not injured."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password