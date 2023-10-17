Zelensky: Our agreements with Biden are being implemented very accurately - ATACMS have proved themselves. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 601st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The Headquarters. Key military and foreign policy issues. Meeting with the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. A long one. On key risks. We respond to every risk, every threat. We are responding to every risk and every threat.

Finance Minister Marchenko informed about meetings and negotiations with the heads of international financial institutions. The annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank have recently taken place. It is important to pay attention to Ukraine. And there is an important conclusion that many partners, leaders and institutions have: global stability, global security, and the development of the global economy are directly linked to the fact that Russian aggression against Ukraine must end, end fairly - by restoring international order, by the full force of international law.

Watch more: Ukrainian defenders "minus" two Russian armored vehicles, two tanks and IFV. VIDEO

Today, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the necessary decision to start negotiations with the European Union. The law on politically exposed persons has been adopted. I am waiting for the text of the law to be signed. Our task remains unchanged: to be ready to open negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU this year. We are doing the Ukrainian part of the work for this and will do it. We expect a political decision to start negotiations from the leaders of the EU countries.

And today we are particularly grateful to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented. They are being implemented very accurately - the Atacams have proven themselves," Zelensky said.