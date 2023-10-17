Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks on Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on October 17, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The evening summary states: "The 601st day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine, using guided missile X-59, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 6 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). One X-59 missile and 6 Shaheds were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

There were 56 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 3 missiles and 34 air strikes, carried out more than 6 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 289,430 people (+800 per day), 4,979 tanks, 6,936 artillery systems, 9,405 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Mykolaivka district of the Sumy region. About 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling, including Senkivka, Turia, Hremiach of the Chernihiv region; Baranivka, Sosnivka, Shalyhyne, Holyshivske, Pokrovka of the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region and another 7 attacks near Nadiia of the Luhansk region. About 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar shelling in particular: Krasne Pershe, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region.

Read more: Enemy attacks were repulsed in Kupiansk region, near Avdiivka and Mariinka, 72 combat clashes per day. Defense forces have partial success west of Verbove, - General Staff

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out air strikes in the area of the Serebrianskyi forest of the Luhansk region and Spirne, Vesele settlements of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Terny, Kolodiazi, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Vesele of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the area of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.The enemy launched an airstrike near New York in the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular: Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the Avdiivka area and south of Tonenke, of the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks here. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Stepove in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Occupiers intensified filtration measures in Mariupol after attack on Berdiansk, - Andriushchenko

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks here. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched airstrikes near Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Rivnopil of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks in the area west of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

Read more: As a result of shelling on October 17, infrastructure facility was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers launched an airstrike in the Beryslav area of the Kherson region. Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Odradokamianka, Antonivka, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson; Dmytrivka, Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 strikes on the enemy's antiaircraft-guided missile systems.

Units of missile forces hit 5 control points, an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and the enemy's artillery."

Read more: Russia uses PMC "Redut" to conceal statistics of losses and continue recruitment without announcing mobilisation - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine