Finland to step up surveillance in coastal waters after Balticconnector gas pipeline damage

Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said that the country will increase underwater surveillance in the Gulf of Finland and the Baltic Sea. The statement came after the Balticconnector gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia was damaged for an unknown reason.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Uutissuomalainen.

According to the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defence, a "fast and effective process" will begin in late autumn to strengthen surveillance in the country's coastal waters.

"The end result will be a common understanding of how we and our allies can improve underwater surveillance in maritime areas. One way to achieve joint defence is to acquire more high-tech surveillance solutions, such as sensors," he suggested.

Read more: Estonia-Finland gas pipeline was damaged mechanically, - Pevkur

Häkkänen noted that he had discussed enhanced underwater surveillance in the Baltic Sea and Gulf of Finland with the NATO Secretary General and the defence ministers of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic countries.

"We need new and more effective ways to monitor underwater events. To do this, governments need the help of private companies and the research community, because gas pipelines and telecommunication cables that run underwater are owned by companies," he said.