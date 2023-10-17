During day, Russians launched 3 missile and 34 air strikes, carried out 6 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information regarding the strikes of the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine on October 17, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: The enemy launched 3 missiles and 34 air strikes, carried out more than 6 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged".

