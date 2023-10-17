During meeting with Putin, Orban called war in Ukraine as "military operation" - media

During a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called the war in Ukraine a "military operation."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda (EP).

"The Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday shared a fragment of the conversation with simultaneous translation in which Orban allegedly speaks of a "military operation." At the same time, the phrase katona műveletek - military operation - is heard quietly, but in the background," the EP writes.

"No, Viktor. What is happening in Ukraine is not a "special military operation," it is a WAR. The war in which Hungarians from Zakarpattia are fighting. Shame !" said Marton Tompos, a member of the Hungarian parliament who is one of the founders of the opposition movement Momentum represented in parliament.

As reported, the President of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, arrived in Beijing on a visit on Tuesday morning, October 17, to participate in the third Forum of International Cooperation "One Belt, One Road" and talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. During the forum, Putin met with Orban.

Read more: Putin’s trip to China carries certain risks for Ukraine, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine