European Commission allocates EUR 50 million for Energy Support Fund for Ukraine

The European Commission is allocating €50 million for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine to help get through another difficult winter as Russia continues to destroy critical infrastructure.

This was stated by European Commissioner Kadri Simson following the results of the EU Council of Ministers on Energy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today we had the opportunity to communicate with the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko. I once again expressed the unwavering support of the European Commission for Ukraine before another very difficult winter for Ukrainians. The European Commission is providing €50 million for the Energy Fund for Ukraine, and I have called on Member States to contribute as well. We will do everything in our power to minimize the consequences of Russian attacks against the civilian energy infrastructure of Ukraine this winter," said the European Commissioner for Energy.

She also commented on the readiness of the EU energy sector for the winter period and noted that the situation is much better compared to last year.

"We have diversified our energy sources, filled our gas storage facilities by 97%, and reduced gas demand. We continue to increase the share of renewable sources in our energy balance," Simson said.

According to her, the European Commission also continues close monitoring of the oil market. The situation on this market is also better for the EU compared to the previous year, as the member states, according to last year's recommendation of the European Commission, replenished their own emergency oil reserves to the required level.