Biden will ask Congress to allocate 100 billion dollars for Ukraine and Israel

US President Joe Biden will ask Congress for additional funding of about $100 billion. The package will include funds for defence assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and for security guarantees on the US-Mexico border.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the newspaper, many expect Biden to ask Congress to pass the supplemental spending bill within days. Sources say the comprehensive package is intended to attract broad bipartisan support for Israel after the Hamas attack and facilitate the transfer of aid to Ukraine.

The details are still being worked out, and the amount should cover the entire fiscal year. The previous White House request, which included $24 billion in aid to Ukraine, covered a three-month period.

