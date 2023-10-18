Enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka and restore lost position near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, - General Staff

There were 69 combat engagements over the past day. The AFU continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol sector and offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North" in the Volyn and Polissia direction remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks near the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv region and another 9 near Nadia in Luhansk region.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain its lost position near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The Ukrainian defense forces continued their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupiers, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka. Five enemy attacks were repelled here.

In the Mariinka and Shakhtarsk sectors, our defenders repelled over 20 occupants' attacks in the area of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, as well as 2 attacks south of Zolota Nyva and south of Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost position southwest of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire on the enemy's rear.

The Ukrainian defense forces continued their offensive in the Melitopol direction, achieving partial success south of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. Our soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.