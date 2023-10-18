Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 290,050 people (+620 per day), 4,981 tanks, 6,944 artillery systems, 9,420 armored vehicles. Six helicopters were destroyed during day. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 290,050 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 18.10.23 are approximately:
personnel - about 290,050 (+620) people,
tanks - 4981 (+2) units,
armored combat vehicles - 9420 (+15) units,
artillery systems - 6944 (+8) units,
MLRS - 814 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 547 (+0) units,
aircraft - 319 (+1) units,
helicopters - 323 (+6) units,
UAV of operational-tactical level - 5301 (+10),
cruise missiles - 1534 (+1),
ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9303 (+10) units,
special equipment - 982 (+0).
