Ukraine cannot afford to raise taxes now, - Minister of Finance Marchenko

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine can neither raise taxes nor reduce state budget spending.

Minister of Finance Serhii Marchenko stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"We have quite limited fiscal maneuvers. I'll start with a simpler one: in today's conditions, we cannot afford to change the tax policy," he said.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance is currently considering taxing excessive profits of banks, but this step is temporary and not decisive.

"We cannot cut spending. You saw that the budget we submitted already contains a radical reduction in capital spending," Marchenko said.

He added that any measures are being considered to increase the revenues of the state budget, including excise tax and the fight against illegal gaming business and its legalization.

"These are all among the directions in which we work. But I will say frankly, even if we solve all these internal problems, it will not allow us to cover the need for external financing," the minister summarized.

