Russian army is unlikely to succeed in achieving breakthrough in direction of Kupiansk-Lyman, - British intelligence

Over the past two weeks, Russian shelling has intensified in the direction of Kupiansk-Lyman, and units of the Russian 6th and 25th Combined Armies and the 1st Guards Tank Army have launched attacks, but with limited success.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"It is very likely that this activity is part of the ongoing Russian offensive in several directions in the east of Ukraine," the report says.

According to British intelligence, the task of the Russian Ground Forces in the direction of Kuiansk-Lyman is probably to advance west to the Oskil River to create a buffer zone around the Luhansk region.

"In recent months, the ground forces have increased their combat capability in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction. However, Ukrainian forces maintain a significant defensive presence in this direction, and it is unlikely that Russia will be able to achieve a major operational breakthrough," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

