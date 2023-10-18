Russian S-400s are unlikely to be able to shoot down ATACMS missiles, this will make serious adjustments on front, - Air Force

ATACMS missiles are ballistic, so it will be difficult to shoot them down even with Russian S-400 air defense systems, which the occupiers consider "unparalleled".

This was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat during the telethon, Censor.NET informs.

"Of course, this will make serious adjustments on the front - you see that it is possible to hit targets flawlessly, filigree, and very accurately. And without a chance for the enemy. We will be told that they are being shot down, but this is from the history of the "unparalleled" S-400," he said.

According to Ignat, ATACMS is a ballistic missile, so it is difficult to shoot it down. The spokesman also compared it to the Russian Iskander-M missile.

"What is ballistics? In simple words: imagine that you throw a stone up, and it comes back down in an arc. This is roughly the trajectory of a rocket. It flies, rising high into the sky, in fact to the stratosphere, from where it returns to the ground, falling down at a high speed - somewhere over 3,500 km/h," he explained.

The same "Kinzhal" launches the aircraft and it flies from the air through the rarefied air in the upper layers of the atmosphere at hypersonic speed, and already returning to the target, flies down at a reduced speed, which allows it to be destroyed by Patriot systems.

"ATACMS is also ballistic. Will Russia be able to shoot down such missiles with its "unparalleled" complexes, such as the S-400, I think they will not be happy," he added.

