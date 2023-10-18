Pentagon refused to announce whether they would give Ukraine more ATACMS

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh refused to say at the briefing whether the United States plans to include ATACMS missiles in military aid packages to Ukraine in the future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

She noted that she will not announce the contents of future aid packages to Ukraine in advance.

"We regularly consult with the Ukrainians about what they need. But I am not going to announce anything that may be included in future packages," the Pentagon representative said.

It will be recalled that the day before, on October 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the provision of ATACMS missiles in the evening briefing and noted that they "showed themselves". Soon the operation of these missiles against the enemy was shown on video for the first time by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Later, the White House officially confirmed the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, these missiles can significantly affect the situation on the battlefield.