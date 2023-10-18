Night missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: Previously, Russians hit city center with S-300

The Russian occupying forces hit Zaporizhzhia with an S-300 missile at night.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Yurii Malashko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"There is preliminary information that it was the S-300. I don't understand the purpose. After all, there is no critical infrastructure or military facilities nearby. This is the center of the city, where ordinary human life goes on. Why they hit the house in particular is unclear," said the head of the region.

Malashko noted that in the case of S-300 ballistics, it reaches Zaporizhzhia from the launch site in 32 to 42 seconds.

According to him, search and rescue operations are currently underway. They are still looking for three people who are considered missing. Two people died, three are in hospitals. Two more were treated on the spot.

Malashko said that rescuers are currently dismantling the debris, so people are not being allowed inside - "there were six hits in total, three places where they were hit are still being searched."

