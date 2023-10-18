Ex-Deputy Barna posthumously won trial for defamation and harassment against journalist

The court’s decision was made in April, but 1+1 TV channel has not yet complied with it and has not published a refutation of the false information it had spread against Oleh Barna.

This was reported by MP Iryna Gerashchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Oleh Barna won the trial. Posthumously. Against the lying journalists of Plus, who were harassing him. Oleh's wife, Olga, recalls that in his last text message, her husband asked the family to continue the trial to protect his honest name," the statement said.

The MP noted that the widow of the former MP received a court decision in case No. 758/6759/19, which came into force on 17 April 2023 - the very day Oleh Barna died in the war.

"The claim of Barna Oleh Stepanovych against Koltunov Ihor Serhiiovych for protection of honour, dignity and business reputation, refutation of false information is to be fully satisfied," the court ruling reads.

Gerashchenko recalled that Ihor Koltunov, the 1+1 TV channel journalist who started the flash mob "Go to the s...", slandered Oleh and came to Oleh's house.

Although the court ruling came into force six months ago, neither the journalist nor the 1+1 TV channel has apologized to Oleg's family or provided any refutations as part of the marathon.

"European Solidarity demands that the journalist and the 1 Plus 1 TV channel immediately comply with the court decision, issue a retraction and apology," the MP said.

The ex-MP's wife, Olha, posted on Facebook a fragment of the last text message she sent to her husband before he went into the fatal battle: "Continue with the trials to restore my honorable name...".

"It was exactly six months ago... Today I received a court decision. One of the lawsuits is not for money, not for property, but for honor and dignity, which can be so easily trampled on by those who have money and property, protection and carte blanche of permissiveness, because you have a microphone and a journalist's ID card, which does not indicate journalistic ethics or professional qualities, but simply a paper that can withstand anything. And also the "fas" command, because he was too much of a pest to the "powers that be".

The judgement in case No. 758/6759/19 Category 57 came into force on 17 April 2023. This was also exactly six months ago... The judgment: "The claim of Oleg Barna against Igor Koltunov for the protection of honor, dignity and business reputation, refutation of false information - to satisfy in full." Do you remember the journalist who started the flash mob "Go to the s..."? This is the same one who slandered voting for money, had "ironclad" evidence of the crimes of his deceased brother Vasyl, and a bunch of other speculations, came to our house and shouted at us, demanding a meeting. There was supposed to be a meeting in court, at the sentencing. But Oleg Barna went to war on 24 February... He always had honour and dignity, and they were alongside his great love for Ukraine and willingness to sacrifice for others. And this was not necessary to prove to everyone who really knew him. It was necessary for those who believed the TV because he was "molded".

Where is Koltunov now, is he at war? He is very busy somewhere because in six months I have not seen any refutation, apology or sympathy... There is also a court fee of 768 UAH. 40 kopecks. I doubt very much that Mr Koltunov reads my posts. But I have no doubt that, according to Facebook's algorithms, this message will reach the addressee. So, please tell Mr Koltunov that we do not need his "silverware". My student Anna Sverhun is raising money for a car for her father, who is defending our country. Let that money go to good use, because one day Mr Koltunov will have to answer not only to our justice, but also to the judgment of God...", said Olga Barna.