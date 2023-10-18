ENG
In Tavria direction, enemy lost 300 occupiers and airplane per day, - Defense Forces

зсу

Units of rocket troops and artillery from the OSGT "Tavria" carried out 1,412 fire missions during the day. The total losses of the enemy amounted to 288 people. Three invaders were captured.

This was reported in the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET informs.

Also, Ukrainian fighters destroyed 16 units of enemy military equipment, in particular:

  • 5 ACVs;
  • 4 artillery systems;
  • 1 plane;
  • 3 UAVs;
  • 2 units of automotive equipment.

In addition, one warehouse of enemy ammunition was destroyed.

