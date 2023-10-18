In Kursk region in Russia, 18 missed strikes: drones from SSU staged "bavovna" in military camp near Halino airfield. VIDEO

Ukrainian special services planned and staged an attack on a military camp near the Halino airfield in Russia’s Kursk region.

As Censor.NET reports, at least 18 strike drones have reached their targets.

Our sources in the SSU confirm that it was the Security Service that organized the "cotton" tonight in the field camp of the Russians near the village of Postoyali Dvory. Up to 3,000 Russian soldiers and about 80 units of military equipment were stationed here, not far from the "Khalino" military airfield.

Currently, the exact number of enemy casualties is being clarified, but it is clear that the damage was powerful - at least 18 SSU's drone hits on the camp were recorded. Throughout the night, Russians from the surrounding villages discussed the sounds of explosions on social networks. However, it is very surprising how they could hear them because the Russian authorities reported that the air defense "shot down all the drones" and "there were no casualties."

Read more: Russians have huge advantage in UAVs of highest class, - Biletskyi