Enemy focuses attention in Kupiansk direction, in Lyman direction - regroups and restores forces, - Yevlash

Currently, the Russian occupying forces have concentrated in the Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces, Illiia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yes, the enemy is now focusing more on the Kharkiv section - it is near the villages of Synkivka and Ivanivka. In particular, 5 attacks were recorded last day, and all in the Kupiansk direction. The enemy has not yet touched the Lyman direction, probably because it received a good deal from the Defense Forces of the East here before, and is now regrouping and restoring its forces. However, it is not for long," he said.

The spokesman noted that the intensity of hostilities is also affected by weather conditions, in particular, the beginning of the rainy season.

"This, of course, affects both the course of the enemy's assault actions and the use of aviation and UAVs," Yevlash explained.

According to him, the enemy continues to intensify its artillery fire. Last day almost 700 were carried out by artillery weapons.

"He uses mortars of various calibers very intensively, used them more than 300 times. And hit kamikaze drones 6 more times," the spokesman added.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 163 occupiers killed and wounded, as well as destroyed 24 units of enemy equipment and weapons.