In Germany, special services of Russian Federation became more active, - head of counterintelligence of Federal Republic of Germany Haldenwang

After the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the activities of the Russian special services in Germany significantly intensified. In their subversive activities, they use a rich arsenal of methods, including extremely brutal ones.

The head of counterintelligence of the Federal Republic of Germany, Thomas Haldenwang, told about this in an interview with Radio Svoboda, Censor.NET informs.

He noted that German counterintelligence registers cases of "espionage with the help of introducing classic agents who try to build a network of contacts and obtain information." At the same time, they use all available methods of "soft" espionage and blackmail. The head of Germany's counterintelligence noted that thanks to the expulsion in the spring of 2022 of spies hiding under diplomatic status, this problem has become less urgent.

At the same time, the Russian Federation also uses so-called "traveling agents" in Germany, that is, illegals with forged documents who "try to track people," says Haldenwang.

Russian special services also resort to modern technologies (in particular, cyber-attacks). For example, on the eve of the parliamentary elections, Russian hackers hacked the accounts of several Bundestag deputies, and about a year ago, the APT 28 group hacked the servers of the Bundestag, stealing a large amount of information, he recalled.

See more: Corrected strikes of Russian Federation with voice messages: SSU counterintelligence detained Russian agent in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

At the same time, the Russian Federation is conducting operations to influence the population of Germany. As Haldenwang reported, first of all, this happened directly through the Russian state media, but after the EU sanctions "it became not so easy." However, the problem has not disappeared - Russian mass media still distribute information on the Internet.

Thus, the head of German counterintelligence spoke about numerous attempts to spread Russian propaganda and fakes through social networks and with the help of so-called influencers, including "late immigrants" or Russian Germans. As Haldenwang explained, Germany has a very large diaspora that mainly speaks Russian, and Kremlin propaganda is trying to capture the minds of these citizens.

Also, the head of Germany's counterintelligence emphasizes that the Russian side "does not shy away from extremely brutal methods." In this context, he recalled the murder of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in the center of Berlin, "which was clearly committed on the order of the Russian special services." Then the murderer was put in prison.

See more: Spy of Russian group "Prizrak" was detained in Odesa, - SBU. PHOTO

In addition, in this connection, Haldenwang recalled the poisoning of the Skripals in Great Britain and Alexei Navalny in the Russian Federation.