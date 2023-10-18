Strike on hospital in Gaza Strip does not appear to have been carried out by Israel, - Biden

US President Joe Biden said in Tel Aviv that the explosion at Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza on October 17 appears to have been caused by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip, not Israel.

"I was deeply saddened and outraged by yesterday's explosion at a hospital in Gaza. Judging from what I saw, it seems that another team did it, not you," he said, publicly backing Israel's version of events.

The US president added that "there are many people who are not sure" about this.

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he visited Israel "for the simple reason" that he wants the people of Israel and the people of the world to know where "the United States stands."

The US president emphasized that Hamas "butchered" its victims, including 31 Americans.

"They have committed evil and atrocities that make ISIS [terrorist Islamic State] look a little more rational," he said.

Biden noted that Hamas does not represent the entire Palestinian people and has only brought them suffering.

The US will make sure Israel has what it needs to defend itself, he said.

"The world is watching. Israel has set values, like the United States and other democracies, and they are watching what we are going to do. I look forward to a thorough discussion about where everyone goes from here," the politician said.

In closing, Biden addressed the Israelis, calling their bravery and dedication "awesome."

It will be recalled that on the evening of October 17, Hamas announced an Israeli rocket attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, as a result of which about 800 people died.

After that, US President Joe Biden, who is visiting the Middle East, postponed his visit to Jordan, where he was supposed to meet with the leaders of the Palestinian Authority and Egypt.

Al-Ahli Hospital is an international humanitarian project of the Church of England and is fully funded by it. After the start of Israel's operation against Hamas terrorists, about 6,000 civilians, in addition to the sick and wounded, were on the territory of the hospital; after Israel's call to evacuate, almost 1,000 people remained there.