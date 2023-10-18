ENG
News War
Putin on supply of ATACMS to Ukraine: This is "another mistake of the USA"

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin commented on the supply of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and stated that they allegedly will not change the situation on the battlefield.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

"The supply of ATACMS to Ukraine harms and creates an additional threat, but the Russian Federation will be able to repel such attacks. ATACMS missiles will not fundamentally change the situation on the contact line. The supply of ATACMS missiles will only continue the agony of Ukraine," the publication quotes the Russian dictator.

Putin called the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine "another US mistake."

Earlier it was reported that the White House officially confirmed the provision of ATACMS to Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine received only 20 ATACMS missiles, - New York Times

