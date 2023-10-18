Those responsible for shelling hospital in Gaza must be brought to justice, - von der Leyen

According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, an investigation into the rocket attack on a hospital in Gaza must be carried out in order to bring the perpetrators to justice, as well as to support the Palestinian people who are suffering from terror.

She stated this on Wednesday in Strasbourg at the opening of the plenary debate of the European Parliament on terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, Israel's right to self-defense, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The terror of Hamas has plunged Israel and Palestine into a new spiral of violence. The hospital in Gaza, which sheltered hundreds of wounded, turned into hell. Footage from the hospital in Al-Ahli causes horror and anxiety. There is no justification for shelling a hospital with civilians. All the facts must be established, and the guilty must be brought to justice," said the head of the European Commission.

Watch more: Gaza hospital strike: Hamas claims 800 casualties. VIDEO

She also repeated the thesis, which was voiced the day before during the EU summit, that there is no contradiction between solidarity with Israel and the need to meet the humanitarian needs of the Palestinians.

According to her, Israel has the right to self-defense, by international law.

"Hamas are terrorists. And the Palestinian people also suffer from this terror. And we must support them," Von der Leyen emphasized.

The President of the European Commission added that the EU has always been the largest international donor to Palestine. EU funding has never gone to Hamas or any terrorist organization. And what Hamas has done has nothing to do with the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Read more: Strike on hospital in Gaza Strip does not appear to have been carried out by Israel, - Biden