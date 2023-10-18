Trial on changing Kolomoiskyi’s restriction measure was postponed due to judge’s illness

On October 18, Wednesday, it became known that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv postponed the hearing to consider the case of changing the restriction measure for businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi to 24-hour house arrest.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Espresso.

"At the court hearing, he repeatedly said, 'Let me out of custody. Since September 2, when he was detained and a preventive measure was chosen, he has not been interrogated, no investigative action has been conducted with him, and no interesting information has been requested from him. He is simply in custody," Kolomoiskyi's lawyer Oleh Pushkar said.

It is noted that today the court was supposed to consider a request to change the restriction measure of Ihor Kolomoiskyi from detention to 24-hour house arrest.

"A notice of motion was filed to extend the pre-trial investigation to 3 months. But I will tell you that they will not be able to process the volume that is planned in a year or two. Therefore, I cannot understand what is the need to keep a person in custody. In addition, we know the practice of the European Court that a person must be released pending trial under Article 5, paragraph 3 of the Convention. Ihor Valeriiovich also asks the investigators what is the need to keep me, whether I am hindering or not appearing, but on the contrary, I am interested," added another lawyer Oleksandr Lysak.

It is reported that the reason for the postponement of the session was the judge`s illness.

It will be recalled that on September 2, the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) and the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) informed Kolomoiskyi about the suspicion of fraud and legalization of property in another case. In this case, we are talking about the legalization of more than UAH 500 million of illegal income through Privatbank in 2013-2020.

On the same day, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered businessman Ihor Kolomoyskyi to be detained in custody for two months in Dnipro, with the possibility of bail of more than UAH 500 million. He is currently in a pre-trial detention center.

On September 15, the SSU and BES informed Kolomoiskyi of another suspicion of the appropriation of Privatbank's funds in the total amount of UAH 5.8 billion in the period from 2013 to 2014.

On September 16, the court re-elected Kolomoiskyi's preventive measure - the amount of the bail was increased to 3 billion 891 million hryvnias.