Ruscists may reorient Kinzhal strikes on Ukrainian ports - South Operational Command

Russian troops may start hitting Ukrainian ports with Kinzhal missiles.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have not yet observed extraordinary activity of such aircraft in the Black Sea, although it is possible that they may try such maneuvers, including reorienting threats with aerodynamic missiles such as Kinzhal to other regions.

If earlier we said that they were trying to attack the capital and threaten more directly, according to their parameters, the decision-making center, now, with a certain orientation of the enemy to take Ukraine's place in the grain initiative, ports may also be under attack, in particular, with the use of such weapons," she commented on Putin's statement that Russian planes with Kinzhal missiles will patrol the Black Sea.

