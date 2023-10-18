’Kinzhals’ over Black Sea could be Russia’s scary story for NATO - Air Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s new threats to patrol MiG-31Ks in the Black Sea may be aimed at increasing tensions, but they do not change anything fundamentally for the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said this in a comment to Ukrainian Pravda, Censor.NET reports.

"For Ukraine, the aggressor's new statement does not change much, as Russia threatens our country with various types of weapons every day. Let his press secretary comment on the statement of the mad dictator.

On the technical side, the characteristics of the X-47 Kinzhal air-to-ground missile allow Russia to launch it at Ukraine from both the northern and eastern directions, with the Black Sea being just another direction. At the same time, Russian aviation is already patrolling the airspace there on a daily basis, including with fighters and reconnaissance aircraft," he said.

Ihnat suggests that Putin's threats may be more aimed at NATO countries that potentially fall within the range of the Kinzhal and are another "Putin's horror story". Because the X-47 missile is capable of carrying a tactical nuclear warhead, just like the Kalibr cruise missiles on Russian ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the Air Force spokesman reminded.

In addition, partner countries are likely to deploy their fighter jets to intercept Russian MiGs in neutral airspace over the Black Sea.

When asked whether the potentially more frequent take-offs of the Kinzhal carriers would mean more frequent sirens for Ukrainians, Ihnat stressed that, of course, when information is received about the take-off of a MiG-31K with a Kinzhal, the air raid warning will be activated.