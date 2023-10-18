Number of Ukrainians killed in Israel rises to 23, - Ambassador Brodsky
As a result of the terrorist attacks of the Hamas group on Israel, 23 Ukrainians were killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky in a telegram.
"According to updated data, 23 Ukrainian citizens were killed in the terrorist attack," the ambassador wrote.
As Brodsky noted, Ukraine is in second place after the United States in the number of foreign citizens who died as a result of the Hamas attack.
