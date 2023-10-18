In Slovakia, the head of the Direction - Social Democracy party, Robert Fico, will temporarily hold the positions of both prime minister and foreign minister, as the politician has not yet found a candidate for the post of minister of foreign and European affairs.

This was reported by the Aktuality media outlet, citing the SITA agency, which relies on information from two unnamed sources, Censor.NET reports.

Fico's coalition partners, the Voice party and the Slovak National Party, have already presented their candidates for ministerial positions. However, the Smer-SD party has not yet done so.

Fico says he will hold talks on candidates with Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova.

As a reminder, anti-Ukrainian politician Fico signed a memorandum of coalition with the Voice party and the pro-Russian Slovak National Party.

As part of the coalition agreement, Smer-SD will have the right to appoint the prime minister and six other ministers, which opens the way for the anti-Ukrainian Fico to lead the Slovak government for the fourth time.

