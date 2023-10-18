Russia starts mobilising locals to join its army on TOT in Kherson region’s, - National Resistance Centre

In the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the enemy is forcibly mobilising local residents into its army.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, in the Kherson region, cases of delivery of mobilisation notices were recorded after locals came to fake military commissariats to clarify the data.

"At the same time, all men in the region have to "clarify their data"," the CNS reminded.

"The mobilisation of residents of the occupied territories is a gross violation of international law and indicates Moscow's intention to destroy Ukrainians," the Resistance added.

