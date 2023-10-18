Shelling of Zaporizhzhia: Death toll rises to four, bodies of two people found under rubble

In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll has risen to four after a rocket hit a residential building. Rescuers found two more bodies under the rubble.

The acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Anatoliy Kurtev, posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of people whose lives were cut short as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians has increased to four," the statement reads.

Two more bodies were found during search and rescue operations today.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

As a reminder, on the night of 18 October 2022, explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. The shelling killed 2 people. One of the strikes hit a multi-storey building in the central part of the city.

It later became known that 1 person was rescued from the rubble. Earlier, the Russians had fired an S-300 missile at the city.