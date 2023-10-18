US imposes sanctions on Hamas leaders and terrorist support network

The United States government has announced sanctions against key figures of the Hamas group, as well as intermediaries who have provided support to the terrorist organisation.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, released on Wednesday.

"Today, the United States is imposing sanctions on ten key members of the Hamas terrorist group, operatives and financial intermediaries in Gaza and elsewhere," the document says.

At the same time, it is noted that these people "supported Hamas and other terrorist organisations" and made it possible to carry out brutal acts of terrorism, including attacks on Israel.

Blinken emphasised that the restrictions are aimed at terrorists and their support networks, not at ordinary Palestinians. He stressed that only Hamas is responsible for the massacre committed against the people of Israel.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State stressed that Hamas must immediately release all hostages in its custody.

"The United States will not limit itself to using all the tools at our disposal to thwart Hamas's terrorist activities," the head of US diplomacy stressed.