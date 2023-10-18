Zelensky and Macron discuss strengthening air defence, long-range weapons and macro-financial support for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The presidents discussed the situation on the battlefield and the most urgent needs of Ukrainian defenders, primarily to strengthen air defence, long-range weapons and increase Ukraine's maritime capabilities. The parties also exchanged views on the functioning of the grain corridor and ways to strengthen its protection.

In the context of discussing Ukraine's cooperation with the EU, Zelensky and Macron touched upon further macro-financial support for our country, in particular through the new Ukraine Facility financial instrument. Zelensky stressed the importance of making a decision to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Watch more: Zelensky: Our agreements with Biden are being implemented very accurately - ATACMS have proved themselves. VIDEO

Special attention was paid to further steps to implement the Ukrainian peace formula. Zelensky informed about the preparation of the next meeting at the level of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the states.