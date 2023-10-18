Russian strike on Druzheliubivka on 15 October: number of casualties has risen to three

The body of a man killed in an air strike on the village of Druzheliubivka on 15 October was found under the rubble in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Borivske village military administration.

"It has become known that on 15 October, Russians killed three people with a guided aerial bomb in the village of Druzhelyubivka, not two, as previously reported. Under the rubble, rescuers found the body of Viktor Viktorovich Davydyuk, born in 1992, the son of Viktor and Alla Davydyuk, who died the same night. Viktor had come to his parents the day before to help with the housework," the statement said.

As noted in the CIA, Viktor Davidyuk is survived by his wife and two minor children.

As reported, on the night of 15 October, Russian invaders attacked the village of Druzheliubivka in Izium district with a guided aerial bomb. The strike destroyed a private house and started a fire. The bodies of a husband and wife were found at the site of the "arrival".

