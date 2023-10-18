Explosion occurred in Sevastopol, occupiers claimed to have repelled attack by air targets. PHOTOS
On 18 October at 17:34, residents of occupied Sevastopol heard an explosion. Local telegram channels reported that the explosion occurred near the village of Tsukrova Holovka.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.
The occupation administration of Sevastopol said that the Russian Black Sea Fleet "repelled an attack by air targets" in the Sukharna Balka area.
Information about smoke in the area of Tsukrova Holovka was also confirmed.
"There is smoke in the area of Tsukrova Holovka, rescuers have already arrived at the scene. Information about the damage to the infrastructure is being clarified," said occupation "governor" Razvozhayev. Later, he reported the detonation of a downed rocket in the field.
