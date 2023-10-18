Russians lost 288 soldiers, plane and 16 pieces of equipment in southern direction cover last day, - Tarnavsky

The Commander of the Tauria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, released information on Russian losses in the southern direction on 18 October 2023.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on its official Telegram.

The message reads: "Tauria direction. An enemy aircraft has been destroyed. Also, the soldiers of the Tauria separate airborne unit continue the offensive - they have partial success south of Robotyne.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missiles and 27 air strikes, conducted 33 combat engagements, and fired 799 artillery rounds.

Read more: Russians shelled Nikopol four times with artillery - RMA

Missile and artillery units of the Tauria separate military unit carried out 1412 fire missions over the last day. Total enemy losses amounted to 288 people. Three occupants were taken prisoner.

16 units of enemy military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 5 armoured personnel carriers, 4 artillery systems, 1 aircraft, 3 UAVs, 2 units of automotive vehicles were destroyed. An enemy ammunition depot was also destroyed."