Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks at Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Zaporizhzhia directions - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on October 18, 2023.

The evening summary states: "The 602nd day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country continues.

The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics, attacks both military and civilian objects.

Since the beginning of the day, the Kremlin's terrorist forces have launched another rocket attack on civilian objects in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia cities and Obukhivka settlement in the Dnipropetrovsk region. There were 64 combat engagements over the day. The enemy launched 11 missiles and 46 air strikes, carried out more than 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A five-story residential building, a church, more than 20 private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There were no signs of offensive groups forming. Certain units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, continues shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 10 settlements, including Popivka of the Chernihiv region; Volfyne, Obody, Novomykolaivka, Hrabovske of the Sumy region; Pletenivka, Zybine of Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region and about 10 more attacks near Nadiia of the Luhansk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Pischany district of the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks in particular, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Novoliubivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region. The Defense Forces also repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling by the occupiers, including Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region and Novosadove, Torske, Spirne of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the area of Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Kamianka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Opytne, Sieverne, Tonenke of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations with the support of aviation in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled about 15 enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes near Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under the artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Novomaiorske area of the Donetsk region. The invaders launched airstrikes near Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, in particular, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks east of Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Bilohiria, Orihiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Piatykhatky of the Zaporizhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers launched airstrikes near Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Olhivka, Prydniprovsk and Pishchanivka of the Kherson region. Kozatske, Tiahynka, Blahovishchenske, Chornobaiivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, as well as Solonchaky of the Mykolaiv region, were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

The Russian occupiers continue to cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law, forcibly living together with the civilian population in their homes in order to use civilians as "human shields". Thus, in the Tokmak village of the Zaporizhzhia region, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are massively resettled in multi-storey buildings where local residents live.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 more strikes on the enemy's antiaircraft-guided missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and 4 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles). Units of missile forces hit 2 control points, the Tor anti-aircraft missile system, the Zoopark-1M radar station and 11 enemy artillery pieces."

