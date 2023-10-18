UK Defense Secretary Shepps calls on US Congress "not to forget about Ukraine"

During a visit to the United States, British Defense Secretary Grant Shepps called congressmen not to distract attention from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

"Let's not forget about Ukraine. It is very important that the world does not distract attention from it.We can do it. We can focus on both Europe and the Middle East at the same time, and I just wanted to be here to work on that kind of coordination," Shapps said.

During a visit to Washington, the British minister said it would be a disaster if the "fleeting" crisis in the Middle East allowed the West to lose focus on the need to support Ukraine.

"I'm going to spend time in Congress, but I think everybody understands that you can't let a tyrant like Putin invade a democratic neighbor with impunity, because others around the world will come to the same conclusion that they can do the same," Shapps said.

