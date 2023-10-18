During day, Russians launched 11 missile and 46 air strikes, carried out more than 30 MLRS attacks, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information on Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory on October 18, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: The enemy launched 11 missiles and 46 air strikes, carried out more than 30 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A five-storey residential building, a church, more than 20 private houses and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

