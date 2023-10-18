Russian occupiers use residents of occupied Tokmak as "human shields", settling their soldiers in high-rise buildings, - General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released information about the crimes of Russian troops in the occupied Tokmak city.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The message states: "The Russian occupiers continue to cynically violate the norms of international humanitarian law, forcibly living together with the civilian population in their homes in order to use civilians as "human shields".Thus, in the Tokmak village of the Zaporizhzhia region, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are massively resettled in multi-storey buildings where local residents live.
