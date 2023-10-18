During day, Russians shelled Sumy region 17 times - 89 explosions were recorded, - RMA

During the day, the Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 89 explosions were recorded. Bilopillia, Khotyn, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Shalyhyne communities were shelled.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a telegram from the Sumy RMA (Regional Military Administration).

The report reads: "Bilopillia community: the enemy fired mortars (29 explosions), grenade launchers (SPG) (10 explosions), AGS (12 explosions), artillery (5 explosions). There was also a tank attack (3 explosions).

- Khotyn community: mortar shelling was carried out (6 explosions).

- Velyka Pysarivka community: grenade launcher shelling (SPG) (2 explosions) and artillery shelling (14 explosions) were recorded.

- Krasnopillia community: 4 mines were dropped by the Russians on the territory of the community.

- Shalyhyne community: artillery shelling was carried out (4 explosions)".