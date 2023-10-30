Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 299,940 people (+860 per day), 5,190 tanks, 7,202 artillery systems, 9,775 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders liquidated about 299,940 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 30.10.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 299,940 (+860) people,

tanks - 5190 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9775 (+17) units,

artillery systems - 7202 (+14) units,

MLRS - 834 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 559 (+1) units,

aircraft - 321 (+1) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 5419 (+20),

cruise missiles - 1544 (+0),

ships/boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 9555 (+23) units,

special equipment - 1014 (+2).

