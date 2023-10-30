Explosions are heard in Odesa. Air Force informs about threat of ballistics

On the morning of October 30, several explosions rang out in Odesa. An air alert has been declared in the region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local Telegram channel "Dumskaya".

It is noted that there have been 3 explosions so far.

"Very loud explosions," the report says.

"Attention! The Odesa region is a threat of using ballistic weapons!", the command of the Air Force noted.

"Odesa region, stay in shelters until the air alarm goes off!!!", Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, writes on the Telegram channel.