At night, air defense was operating in Cherkasy region, drone was destroyed, debris fell into river
At night, during the declared air alert in the Cherkasy region, air defense was working. An enemy kamikaze drone was shot down.
This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy RMA Ihor Taburets on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Good morning, Cherkasy! The region was on alert for almost two hours at night. Air defense forces at that time successfully shot down an enemy drone over our territory. The debris fell into the river," the message reads.
According to the Air Force, at night the enemy struck Ukraine again, the air defense destroyed all 12 "Shahed" UAVs.
