Defense forces are making progress east of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, - General Staff

The defenders of our state continue to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions.

This was announced by the spokesman of the General Staff of the AFU, Andrii Kovalev, on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"The defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces are conducting offensive operations south of Bakhmut. They are having success east of Klishchiivka and east of Andriivka (Donetsk region. - Ed.)," Kovalev said.

According to him, at the same time, the Russian invaders in that direction made more than 50 unsuccessful attempts to return the lost territory. Due to heavy losses, the Russians are transferring additional units there.

As the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to return the lost territory near Robotyny. The troops of the Russian Federation are also trying to surround Avdiivka, but the Ukrainian soldiers stand their ground, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers. The defense forces continue the offensive operation on the Melitopol axis, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line. On the axis of Mariinka and Shakhtarsk, our soldiers repelled more than 125 enemy attacks in a week.

"In the Kupyan and Lyman directions, the enemy continues offensive actions in the areas of Synkivka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Nadia, Makiivka of the Luhansk region. In these directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 45 attacks of the enemy, causing him considerable losses in both manpower and heavy weapons," Kovalev added.