Explosions in Odesa: insurgents hit ship repair plant with rockets, damaged administration building and equipment of enterprise, two were injured

In the morning, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa district with rockets. The target of the enemy was the ship repair plant.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by our rescuers. The administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged. Two people were injured. A husband born in 1961 and a woman born in 1966 were taken to the hospital in a moderate condition. All the necessary medical assistance is provided to them," the message reads.

