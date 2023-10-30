510 children died in Ukraine as result of armed aggression of Russia. INFOGRAPHICS

In Ukraine, as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, 510 children died and more than 1,141 were injured.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"More than 1,651 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of October 30, 2023, according to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 510 children were killed and more than 1,141 were injured of various degrees of severity," the message reads.

The data is not final. The work on their installation in the places of hostilities, in the temporarily captured and liberated territories is ongoing.

The most affected children were in Donetsk oblast - 492, Kharkiv oblast - 304, Kherson oblast - 132, Kyiv oblast - 129, Zaporizhia oblast - 99, Mykolaiv oblast - 97, Dnipropetrovsk oblast - 96, Chernihiv oblast - 72, Luhansk oblast - 67.

The press service clarified that on October 29, a 16-year-old boy was wounded as a result of shelling by the Russians in the village of Novoyakovlivka, Orihiv District, Zaporizhzhia Region. Also, on October 27, a 5-year-old boy was injured in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, due to shelling by Russian troops.

