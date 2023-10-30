US will not introduce troops into Israel or Gaza, - Vice President Harris

The United States has no plans to send troops into Israel or the Gaza Strip. Equipment and diplomatic support are provided to Israel.

This was stated by US Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

"We have absolutely no intentions or plans to send combat troops to Israel or Gaza, period," she said.

According to Harris, the United States provides Israel with equipment, advice, and diplomatic support, but does not dictate how to wage war.

"Israel, without a doubt, has the right to defend itself. Having said that, it is very important that there is no confusion between Hamas and the Palestinians. The Palestinians deserve equal measures for security, self-determination, and dignity. We very clearly stated that the rules of warfare must be followed and that humanitarian aid must come," the Vice President emphasized.

Read more: Republican US presidential candidate Christie calls for increased aid to Ukraine

Harris noted that the US should support Israel and Ukraine because they are two democracies under attack.

"We are as committed to Ukraine as ever and are ready to provide additional assistance to protect it from unprovoked aggression by Russia. This decision will not change," Harris stressed.

The war in the Middle East "did not push Ukraine into the background," she added.