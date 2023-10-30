In occupied Crimea, strategic object of air defense system was hit, - StratCom of AFU
Defense forces of Ukraine struck a strategic object of the air defense system in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the StratCom of the AFU, Censor.NET reports.
"On October 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the S-400 strategic air defense system near the temporarily occupied Luhansk. On the night of October 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit a strategic object of the air defense system on the western coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the message reads.
Earlier it was reported that explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.
