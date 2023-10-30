81% of Ukrainians are in favor of holding elections after end of war, - KMIS survey. INFOGRAPHICS

The overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (81%) support holding national elections after the war, as they are not currently timely. 16% believe that elections should be held now.

According to Censor.NET, these are the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) from 30 September to 13 October.

For example, according to a KIIS poll as of October 2023, 81% of respondents believe that elections should be held after the war and are not timely now.

In the opinion of 16% of respondents, elections should be held despite the war.

In all regions of Ukraine, the majority of the population opposes holding elections during wartime, while those who support holding elections during wartime are slightly more numerous in eastern Ukraine (21%) than in the west (13%).

Read also on Censor.NET: Over 60% of Ukrainians have a negative attitude to holding national elections in the country before the end of the war - poll





According to the KIIS, the majority of Ukrainians both in November 2021 and now (65%) have a negative attitude towards the idea of remote voting via the Internet due to the risks of fraud. The idea of remote voting is supported by 29% of respondents.

In all macro-regions of Ukraine, 55 to 68% of respondents have a negative attitude towards the idea of introducing remote voting. The lowest rate of negative attitudes was recorded in the East of the country, where the number of those who hesitated to answer was also the highest (13%).

While Ukrainians believe it is advisable to postpone elections until the war is over, 88% insist that Ukraine should build a developed democratic system in line with European Union standards.

Read also: There are five problematic issues that need to be resolved for the elections, - Stefanchuk

7% of respondents support restrictions on citizens' rights during the recovery period after the war. In all macro-regions of Ukraine, the vast majority (86% to 89%) oppose restrictions on the recovery period.

The survey was conducted by computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) among 2007 adult respondents from all government-controlled regions of Ukraine.