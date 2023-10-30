In Tavria direction, enemy lost more than 500 people per day, AFU destroyed 49 units of military equipment

Last day, the enemy in the Tavria direction carried out 21 airstrikes, 36 combat encounters, and 1,086 artillery barrages. Units of missile forces and artillery from the OSGT "Tavria" during the day performed 1,387 fire missions.

This was announced on Facebook by the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Censor.NET reports.

"Our soldiers are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivsk direction. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, and Pervomaiske were unsuccessful - more than 10 enemy attacks were repelled.

20 assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts ended with losses for the occupiers. The enemy left. In the Shakhtarske direction, our soldiers repelled the attack of the invaders south of Vuhledar, and in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 5 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne region," the message reads.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to 527 people. 49 units of military equipment were destroyed. In particular, 5 tanks, 6 ACVs, 4 artillery systems, one plane, 23 unmanned aerial vehicles, 8 cars. 4 enemy ammunition depots were also destroyed.

Read more: Avdiivka is biggest defeat of Russians, their losses since October 10 amount to 6,500 people, - Defense forces of Tavria direction